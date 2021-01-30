Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.