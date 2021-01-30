Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Raises Holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000.

MUI opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $15.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

