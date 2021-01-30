Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Invests $114,000 in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AY. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $48.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

