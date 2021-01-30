Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $328,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

NYSE WM opened at $111.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.43.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.