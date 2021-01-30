Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Trimmed by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $140.49 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

