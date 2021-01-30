Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,974,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $161,164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,280,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

