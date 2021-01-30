Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lowered by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.38. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

