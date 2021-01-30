Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of WAFU opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $15.39.
About Wah Fu Education Group
Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.