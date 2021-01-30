Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WAFU opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

