Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.
Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $5.32 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
