Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $5.32 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

