Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €177.80 ($209.18).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €156.44 ($184.05) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €174.40 ($205.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €151.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €143.02.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

