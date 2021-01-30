Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Short Interest Update

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of VCMMF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. Vocus Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

About Vocus Group

Vocus Group Limited provides fiber and network solutions to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business, and residential customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Vocus Network Services, Retail, and New Zealand segments. It offers telecommunications products and services, such as networks and connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms and security, and workplace collaboration under the Vocus, Slingshot, Flip, and Orcon brands.

