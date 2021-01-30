Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Short Interest Update

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of VCMMF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. Vocus Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.
About Vocus Group
