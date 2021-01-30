Vitae (VITAE) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.37 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Vitae has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $5.79 or 0.00017175 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $112.78 million and $1.37 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

