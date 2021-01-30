Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Insider Sells $7,042,626.43 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of VST stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.
Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.
