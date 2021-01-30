Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Insider Sells $7,042,626.43 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $47,980,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,054,000 after buying an additional 2,194,187 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 815,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,882,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,067,000 after buying an additional 489,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

