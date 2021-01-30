Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.98 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 424,500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Vista Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

