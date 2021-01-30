Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $265.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.42. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 101,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.