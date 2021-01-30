Visa (NYSE:V) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

NYSE V traded down $4.97 on Friday, hitting $193.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,752,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,440,531. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

