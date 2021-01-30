Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $83.07

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $83.07, but opened at $100.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $70.01, with a volume of 15,345 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of -0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $218,975.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,152,643.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,744 shares of company stock worth $2,906,558. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

