Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Down 49.8% in January

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:VKIN opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Viking Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 62.69% and a positive return on equity of 58.76%.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

