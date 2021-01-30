VIDT Datalink Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $27.21 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00067770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.36 or 0.00906120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,446.10 or 0.04277182 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00028207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018140 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

