VideoCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,299.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $36,299.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2,227.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,823,028 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

