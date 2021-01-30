Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:VBND) Trading Down 0.4%

Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:VBND) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.76 and last traded at $51.78. 19,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 24,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF stock. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:VBND) by 116.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

