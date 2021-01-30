Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of VCTR opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 200.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91,324 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Victory Capital by 9.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.