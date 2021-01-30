ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Macquarie

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Macquarie from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

VIAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 49,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

