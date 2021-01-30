ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 339,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,655,000 after purchasing an additional 257,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $2.10 on Friday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,340,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,920,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

