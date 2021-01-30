Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.50. 219,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 423,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.87.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

