Veros (VRS) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 27% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Veros has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Veros has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $144,728.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.44 or 0.00018663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00068449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.84 or 0.00898541 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00051321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.50 or 0.04638557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018495 BTC.

About Veros

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

