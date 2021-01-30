VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $194.07 on Tuesday. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.33 and a 200-day moving average of $204.50.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,040,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

