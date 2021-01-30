VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.11

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and traded as low as $34.79. VEREIT shares last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 2,348,318 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940,601 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 423,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in VEREIT by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VEREIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,089,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 69,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in VEREIT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period.

About VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

