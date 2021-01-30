Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller Sells 3,183 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $27,055.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $609,205.56.

On Wednesday, January 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 5,284 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $44,914.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $64,181.25.

On Tuesday, December 8th, P. Michael Miller sold 2,329 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $19,819.79.

Shares of VRA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.45. 311,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,030. The company has a market capitalization of $282.35 million, a PE ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $10.20.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

