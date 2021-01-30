Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its target price upped by Barclays from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNE. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Veoneer by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,406,000 after buying an additional 1,010,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veoneer by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 118,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veoneer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 37,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veoneer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Veoneer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.