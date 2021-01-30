Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,385 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,753,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.82 and its 200-day moving average is $157.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

