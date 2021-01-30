Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $963,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,490 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $144.75 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $155.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,226 shares of company stock worth $5,383,987 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.