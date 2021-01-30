Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $919,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

D opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,644.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.21. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

