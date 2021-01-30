Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 55,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 144,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $245.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.36 and a 200-day moving average of $247.68. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

