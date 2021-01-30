Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40.

