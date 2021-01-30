Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 7,953 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 171.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $114.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

