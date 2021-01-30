Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 4,407 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NYSE NKE opened at $133.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

