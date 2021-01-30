Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,009,000 after acquiring an additional 582,191 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,708,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $175.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.12.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

