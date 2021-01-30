Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,423. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.