Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,387,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $351.30 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $369.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.