Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the December 31st total of 342,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

