Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17.

