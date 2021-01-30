VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) Trading Up 0.3%

VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18. Approximately 679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 25.82% of VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

