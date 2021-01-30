VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18. Approximately 679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 25.82% of VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.