Valor Token Market Capitalization Achieves $4.59 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges. Valor Token has a market cap of $4.59 million and $217,041.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.26 or 0.00912394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.74 or 0.04723511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018512 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

