Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services primarily in water depths and geographies. It operates ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s offshore fleet includes drillships, semisubmersibles, jackups and deepwater managed units. Valaris plc, formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Valaris alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VALPQ opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Valaris has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39). Valaris had a negative net margin of 304.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Valaris will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated 13 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 45 jackup rigs, including rigs under construction.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valaris (VALPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.