Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair lowered Vail Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $265.93.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $265.96 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 233.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.47.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

