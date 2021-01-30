Vai 24-Hour Volume Reaches $418,425.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $42.23 million and $418,425.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00131845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00266570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00065637 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,578.92 or 0.90571407 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 42,225,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,229,261 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

Vai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

