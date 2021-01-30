V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1-9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.17 billion.V.F. also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.30-1.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of V.F. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

