V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

